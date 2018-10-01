Scattered Downpours Monday, Tuesday

The forecast features some variety this week; thunderstorms, sunshine, warmth and slightly cooler temperatures.
This morning, temperatures are in the upper 60s and lower 70s in most communities; warmer at the beaches. Humidity remains elevated this morning. It still feels a bit more comfortable than the past several mornings.
An isolated coastal shower is possible during the morning commute.
Temps warm into the mid and upper 80s this afternoon. Humidity may add to the heat index, or “feels-like” temperature; but, all in all, not too bad of a day temperature-wise.
Scattered showers, and a couple thunderstorms, are in this afternoon’s forecast. The greatest chance of rain exists over the coastal half, or so, of our area. A few downpours may come with occasional lightning and breezy winds.
Rain gradually diminishes during the early evening hours. If you have outdoor plans today, keep a casual eye on the WTOC Weather App.
In the tropics –
Tropical Storm Leslie is forecast to become a Hurricane today over the central Atlantic. Weakening is then expected as it takes a northward turn tomorrow.
There are currently no other areas being monitored for tropical development within the next five days.
The WTOC weather team will be watching the southern Gulf of Mexico and western Caribbean for tropical development as we enter October. That region is, historically, favored for tropical development this time of year.
Have a great day,
Cutter