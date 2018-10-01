SCCPSS gets grant to help improve FAFSA completion

CHATHAM COUNTY, GA (WTOC) - Savannah-Chatham County Public Schools announced Monday that the city has secured a grant from the National College Access Network.
The grant is worth $40,000. It will fund a project in partnership with the University System of Georgia and Savannah-Chatham County Public Schools to increase the number of seniors applying for financial aid loans.
“This grant is really focused on a huge piece of public awareness around the importance of the grant,” said Dawn Cooper, University System of Georgia. “The logo we’ve adopted is, first you have to FAFSA, and we are putting that logo all over Savannah. We are going to blanket the city.”
This announcement comes on the opening day of the 2019 FAFSA application.
