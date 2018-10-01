Showers move inland this afternoon

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -Isolated showers will move onshore this afternoon with highs in the mid-80s. It’s quite breezy today with a northeasterly breeze at 15 to 20 miles per hour. Waves offshore will peak at 5 feet high, with a moderate risk for rip currents along the coast. An isolated thunderstorm or two will be possible late this afternoon west of I-95, but severe weather is not expected. Rain coverage will diminish this evening with temperatures in the 70s after sunset.
Lows Tuesday morning fall near 70 degrees with isolated showers possible during the morning commute. These showers will continue pushing inland once again throughout the day, with highs in the mid to upper 80s. One or two thunderstorms will be possible, with calmer weather during the evening.
High pressure dominates the middle of the week, lowering our rain chances and allowing temperatures to rise to the upper 80s to lower 90s into the weekend. These temperatures are 5 to 8 degrees above our average high, with no immediate end of warm weather in the future, we will have to wait at least a week and a half for fall weather
Tropics: Leslie is still a Tropical Storm in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean with sustained wind at 60 miles per hour. Leslie could strengthen into a Category One Hurricane on Tuesday but will remain over open water.
Although there are no threats to the United States, the WTOC weather team will be watching the Caribbean and Gulf of Mexico over the next few weeks. This the area of historical tropical development for this time of the year, but there are no current areas of interest.
Meteorologist Andrew Gorton
Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.