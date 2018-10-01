Showers move inland this afternoon

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -Isolated showers will move onshore this afternoon with highs in the mid-80s. It’s quite breezy today with a northeasterly breeze at 15 to 20 miles per hour. Waves offshore will peak at 5 feet high, with a moderate risk for rip currents along the coast. An isolated thunderstorm or two will be possible late this afternoon west of I-95, but severe weather is not expected. Rain coverage will diminish this evening with temperatures in the 70s after sunset.