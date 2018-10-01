SPD holds public meetings to talk about use of unmanned aerial systems

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department is holding two public meetings this week to answer any questions you might have about them using small unmanned aircraft systems — or drones.
The police department says people showing up will be learning more about their use of unmanned aircraft and the benefits of having the technology at their disposal.
If you aren't able to make it out tonight, a copy of the presentation and some of the questions and answers will be released after the forum.
Small unmanned aircraft systems have grown in popularity in recent years, with more and more pilots picking up the hobby across the nation.
As the technology improves, public safety departments have also jumped on board, utilizing the UAS, or drones, to aid in operations like finding missing people or SWAT situations.
The fact that Savannah Police are now getting on board with using the technology is no surprise to one experienced flyer we spoke to, who says he’s in favor of public safety departments utilizing unmanned aerial systems.
“I think it’s a great idea, in the hands of people like law enforcement officers, they can do search and recovery, they can go places that they couldn’t ordinarily go, even in a helicopter," said Bill Barbee, President of the Tri-County RC Flyers.
The first meeting will be held Monday night from 6 to 7 p.m. in the squad room at SPD headquarters.
The second meeting will be held on Oct. 4 from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the same location.
