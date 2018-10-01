SPD investigates pedestrian-involved crash on W. Bay St

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department’s Traffic Investigation Unit is looking into a crash that seriously injured a pedestrian Sunday evening.
Officials say around 8:30 p.m., 60-year-old Stephen Lane was attempting to cross W. Bay Street between Jenks and Fell streets. At that same time, 56-year-old Anthony Scott was traveling east on W. Bay Street in a Lexus.
A preliminary investigation revealed that Scott did not see Lane and struck him, according to SPD.
Lane sustained serious injuries and was transported to an area hospital.
This crash remains under investigation by the TIU.
