St. James Catholic School receives 2018 National Blue Ribbon Award

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - Saint James Catholic School received the 2018 National Blue Ribbon Award on Monday for their academic excellence.
The National Blue Ribbon Schools Program recognizes both public and private schools based on their achievements. The award affirms the hard work of students, educators, families, and communities in creating a safe and welcoming school where students can excel.
Saint James teaches 400 Pre-K-8th Grade students.
“It’s a team effort. From our Pre-K’ers to the 8th Grade, faculty, staff, they all worked together to learn more, to accomplish more, and that’s an exciting part of it - that it’s not any one person. It’s everybody,” said Sister Lisa Golden, IHM Sister.
The school is one of 50 other schools in the nation to receive this award. They’ll go to Washington, D.C. in November to accept it.
