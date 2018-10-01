Statesboro firefighters receive safety grant from Firehouse Subs

STATESBORO, GA (WTOC) - Firefighters put their lives on the line each time they suit up to put out a fire.
We see the oxygen tanks to help them breathe and cloth hoods to cover their skin. Firefighters in Statesboro have a new tool to protect their long-term health.
A grant from Firehouse Subs allowed Statesboro Fire to get 100 of the newest hoods to protect against the flames and heat of a fire, but also the ash and soot. The white liner inside the hood keeps particles from getting inside to a firefighter’s skin. Captain Merritt Kearns serves as health and safety office. He says firefighters get exposed to cancer-causing materials beyond just what they breath.
“That’s when it get into your skin, through the pores, especially when you’re hot and sweaty like when we get here in South Georgia,” Capt. Kearns said.
Kearns hopes these new hoods help firefighters have longer careers and healthier lives. He says they could not have gotten these all at once without the grant from Firehouse Subs.
