Tanger Outlets celebrate 25th annual pinkstyle campaign

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -The Tanger Outlets of Savannah launched their annual pinkstyle campaign on Sunday to unite in the fight against breast cancer.
October is National Breast Cancer Awareness month. To kick it off, they turned their fountain pink. This year marks 25 years of the Tanger Pink Campaign. The outlet mall is offering shoppers savings when they use their Shop Pink Card. Proceeds from the Campaign support St. Joseph’s/Candler Foundations.
“1 in 8 women will be diagnosed in her lifetime with breast cancer," said Vernice Rackett with St. Joeseph’s/Candler. "Breast cancer is the 2nd leading cause of death in American women.”
A variety of celebrations will be held through October to help raise money. Since 1993, Tanger has contributed over $17 million for breast cancer research.
That money was raised with the Pink Campaigns 5-K races, on site events and other breast cancer related fundraising initiatives across the U-S.
