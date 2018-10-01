14th Annual Pirate Fest to be held on Tybee Island

TYBEE ISLAND, GA (WTOC) - The 14th Annual Tybee Island Pirate Fest will be held Oct. 4-7.
All tickets purchased for the original dates will be honored. If you’d like to transfer your tickets to someone else, just give them your receipt, and it will be honored at the festival.
Below is a list of scheduled events included in the fun:
-Thursday, Oct. 4 - The Buccaneer Ball will be held at The Crab Shack located at 40 Estill Hammock Road. It’s the kickoff to the Pirate Fest - a weekend full of swashbuckling fun for all.
-Friday, Oct. 5 - The Tybee Pirate Festival. Entertainment starts at 5 p.m. and goes all the way until 11 p.m.
-Saturday, Oct. 6 - The Tybee Pirate Festival. Entertainment starts at 10 a.m. and goes all the way until 11 p.m.
-Sunday, Oct. 7 - Entertainment at Little Matey’s Cove from 12 p.m. until 4 p.m.
For a complete breakdown of all activities encompassed throughout the weekend, as well as tickets for all the events, click here. For an event map, click here.
Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.