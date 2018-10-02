Consultant group meets to preserve Gullah-Geechee heritage

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) -The Gullah Geechee Land and Cultural Preservation Task Force held a meeting on Monday afternoon to talk about their future.
This was the first meeting since Hilton Head Island hired a new consulting firm to help preserve its Gullah Geechee heritage. The Walker Collaborative was hired to help identify issues commonly facing the Gullah people and to create solutions in the community.
One of the major tasks at hand is making sure land is left for generations to come.
“The biggest concern with this initative came from the fact that we had 3,300 acres as native islanders and were down to about 1,100 acres now," said Lavon C. Stevens, chairman of the Gullah-Geechee Land and Cultural Preservation Task Force. "That is a great big concern for folks who want to stay here and maintain their life and have their families here.”
Some of the tasks on the consulting firm’s agenda includes looking at property, land preservation, taxes and impact fees.
