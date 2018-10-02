Dave Turley’s Tuesday Afternoon WX Forecast 10/2/18

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -High pressure is centered north of the area today and will build over us Wednesday through Friday. This will bring much drier weather tomorrow through Saturday. Today will see a mix of sun and clouds with a 50% chance for showers and storms, highs 83-87. Any showers or storms will end quickly after sunset with daybreak temps, 67-74. Wednesday will be mostly sunny with a 20% chance for an afternoon shower or storm, highs 83-89. Thursday will be mostly sunny, highs near 90. Friday will be mostly sunny, highs in the low 90s. Saturday will see partly cloudy skies with a 20% chance for showers and storms, highs in the low 90s. Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers and storms, highs near 90. In the tropics we continue to monitor Tropical Storm Leslie. Leslie is forecast to become a hurricane but remain in the central Atlantic Ocean all week. No threat to the US. We are watching the western Caribbean for possible development. The National Hurricane Center gives it a 20% chance to develop within the next five days.