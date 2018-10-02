Development next to Greenway Trail in Statesboro approved

BULLOCH COUNTY, GA (WTOC) - After weeks of debate, Statesboro City Council approved a large development next to a popular recreation area.
Thousands of people use the Greenway Trail to get outside to run or bike away from traffic, but many of them worry too much of that traffic will now come to them.
Council members listened for the third time as developers explained what they planned to do to keep a subdivision from interfering with the Greenway Trail, but opponents still voiced concerns about the safety about the safety of a jogging trail if 200 people suddenly live next to it and drive across it every day. The recreation department’s trail has become a point of pride for the city and county, but that’s also made the real estate around it even more attractive.
City leaders say the area can only hold so much.
“I want to place a moratorium on any further development within the city along the Greenway, because there is another adjacent piece of property right across the wetland with the same property,” said city councilmember, Derek Duke.
Duke motioned for this development to be allowed, partly due to stipulations the developer promised like buffers and landscaping. Opponents say this trail is unique because it was one of the places with a wide enough right of way to put it there without buying property.
“If this area gets developed, we can’t just acquire property somewhere else and build more Greenway because it’s not that easy,” said Danny Gleason, Friends of the Greenway.
There is already one development along that stretch of the Greenway and a Crossfit gym at the very same corner. Whether or not the councilman’s moratorium happens, we’ll see.
