First cabin on 7th Mile Farm being built to help at-risk youth in Bulloch Co.

BULLOCH COUNTY, GA (WTOC) - A Bulloch County group that has been helping youngsters for years will soon have another way to brighten their lives. It’s coming together with help from several directions.
A new cabin being built is just the latest piece in the puzzle in a nonprofit’s plan to help at-risk youth in Bulloch County.
Chris Yaughn looked around as a dream came true. Donors not only sent materials for the first cabin on 7th Mile Farm, they sent crews to help build it. Fostering Bulloch, Broken Shackle Ranch, and others turned an old golf course into a place for helping foster families and others. Yaughn says they’ll use the cabin for camps and more.
“We’ll be looking beyond our foster care population to offer summer camp for kids who have autism, kids with diabetes, kids who are in a bereavement situation,” Yaughn said. “We want to be the light on a hill to kids who might be in a dark place.”
The farm also houses young men leaving a group home and preparing for the work world.
The cabin is already helping others - the young men working on the crew are getting valuable construction experience for their career in the future.
Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.