GDOT adding I-95 exit to Belfast-Keller Rd. in Bryan County

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - Georgia Department of Transportation crews started clearing trees this week for a new exit off Interstate 95. These are only the pre-stages of adding an interchange at I-95 and Belfast-Keller Rd. in Bryan County.
The talks of this $20 million project started back in 2013. Now, citizens and officials alike hope this project will offer some relief to the Bryan County infrastructure that is overcompensating for the consistent growth.
“Our Facebook is going crazy with pictures we recently posted. I will say it was a team effort. We couldn’t have done it without Representative Ron Stephens and his team at the Georgia House and Bryan County commissioners and our friends over at Georgia DOT,” said Russ Carpenter, Richmond Hill Mayor.
The project length is only half a mile, but the impact will be huge, especially for commuters. According to Richmond Hill data, a high majority of residents commute to work every single day with an average 25 minute drive.
“It will not land on the backs of those homeowners that are already here in Richmond Hill. That’s thinking ahead,” Rep. Stephens said. “That’s real good planning by the city.”
Georgia DOT plans to host a groundbreaking ceremony sometime this month.
You won’t see the final product on Belfast Keller until October 2020. That’s GDOT’s official completion date.
