Good News: Tax services for free

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - Tax season comes once a year, but tax issues can come up at any time.
The Neighborhood Improvement Association is helping Savannah families with free financial services. Jennifer Myers figures she might have questions come April, but now, she knows where to go to get answers.
“I love coming here. This is about the only place I’ll come to get my taxes done,” Myers said.
Myers has been using the Neighborhood Improvement Association for four years for help preparing her taxes and with any issues that might come up throughout the year, which is exactly why the agency in Savannah’s Victorian District is there.
“Every day, someone comes in and most of the time they need more than one year prepared, so we are open year-round,” said Debra Simmons, Executive Director, Neighborhood Improvement Association.
The federally-funded program administered by the IRS offers other asset-building services that - like their tax preparation - are free.
“We also provide first time home buyer workshops where we educate the public on how to purchase a home, questions they need to ask, certain things they need to be aware of when it comes to purchasing a home,” Simmons said.
As a partner in the city of Savannah’s Dream Makers Program, the NIA provides down payment assistance for low-income first-time home buyers.
“We’ve done about 22 homes in the last five years. Right now, we are in the Savannah Gardens Subdivision. We have a lot that we are about to purchase there that we are going to build on.”
Myers says she thinks all of Savannah should know about all of the NIA’s services.
“I’m glad this place is here, because for me, I wouldn’t know what to do,” she said. “Because I’m not tax savvy, so this is where I come. I come here and they help me a lot.”
The Neighborhood Improvement Association is seeking volunteers to prepare tax returns and also for their reception desk. Click here for more information.
