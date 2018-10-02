HHSO’s ‘Symphony Under the Stars’ returning to Bluffton

The orchestra will entertain you with the best music from this year’s theme, “Salute to Hollywood”. Attendees can bring lawn chairs and/or blankets, add a picnic dinner and enjoy a great evening of Hollywood music, including classics like Hooray for Hollywood, Gone With the Wind, My Fair Lady, Titanic, Sound of Music, Star Wars and much more. Table groups use the concert themes to inspire costumes, table decorations and dinner menus as they compete for a variety of prizes.