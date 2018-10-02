HHSO’s ‘Symphony Under the Stars’ returning to Bluffton

BLUFFTON, SC (WTOC) - The Hilton Head Symphony Orchestra’s "Symphony Under the Stars” is returning to Bluffton for the second year.
The orchestra will entertain you with the best music from this year’s theme, “Salute to Hollywood”. Attendees can bring lawn chairs and/or blankets, add a picnic dinner and enjoy a great evening of Hollywood music, including classics like Hooray for Hollywood, Gone With the Wind, My Fair Lady, Titanic, Sound of Music, Star Wars and much more. Table groups use the concert themes to inspire costumes, table decorations and dinner menus as they compete for a variety of prizes.
The event will be held Oct. 2-3 at Palmetto Bluff’s Moreland Village. Gates open at 6 p.m., and the concert will begin at 7:30 p.m. Tickets for table seating are $85 and $75, concert sitting $50, lawn seating $25.
Call 843-842-2055 for tickets.
