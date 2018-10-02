Hundreds gather for suicide prevention walk at Lake Mayer

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -People affected by suicide came together to raise awareness and money for the fight against it on Sunday.
The Georgia Chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention hosted the fourth annual Savannah Out of the Darkness Community Walk. More than 400 people came to the Lake Mayer Park.
They raised about $20,000 dollars before the walk, topping both money raised and the participants top last year. The event has grown steadily since its beginning in Atlanta in 2004.
“That year we had less people at that walk than this year in Savannah,” said Chris Owens with the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. “We just grow every year. It means the world to me. Our mission is to save lives and bring hope to those affected by suicide.”
This walk is one of more than 550 being held nationwide this year. Last year, these walks raised over $21 million for suicide prevention.
Their goal is to lower the suicide rate 25 percent by 2025.
