LIST: October street closures for Disney filming in Savannah

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - Production crews are continuing to film scenes for Disney’s upcoming film “Goodbye Stranger.”
This week, several different streets and public spaces will be impacted by filming. The production crew started filming last month near Factor's Walk and Wright Square. Now, crews are beginning to move south which will impact some new public areas.
Many of the impacts this week are happening later in the week. The following closure information was provided by the City of Savannah:
In Greene Square, some roads will be closed completely October 4-6 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., other will be closed intermittently for 2-3 minutes at a time.
- East York Street between Price Street and East Broad Street will be CLOSED.
- Houston between East York Lane and East President Street will be CLOSED.
- Houston between Oglethorpe Avenue and East York Lane will be CLOSED to pedestrians.
- Green Square will be CLOSED to pedestrians.
- Intermittent road closures will occur on Westbound East State Street at East Broad Street, Westbound East President Street at East Broad Street, Southbound on Houston Street at Broughton Street.
In Reynolds Square, some roads will be closed completely October 4-8 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., other will be closed intermittently for 2-3 minutes at a time.
- Bryan Street from Abercorn Street to Lincoln Street will be CLOSED
- St. Julian Street from Abercorn Street to Lincoln Street will be CLOSED
- Abercorn Street from Bryan Street to Congress Street will be CLOSED
- Abercorn Street from Bay Street to Bryan Street will be CLOSED.
- Intermittent road closures will occur on Bay Lane, St. Julian Street, Congress Street, Broughton Street, Drayton Street and Lincoln Street.
In Forsyth Park, intermittent road closures in 2-3 minute intervals will occur from 8:00 p.m. October 5 to 5:00 a.m. October 6 on the following streets:
- East and Westbound traffic on Gaston Street between Whitaker Street and Drayton Street.
- Pedestrian intermittent closures will affect the Northside of Forsyth Park between Hall Street and Gaston Street. (including the Forsyth Park Fountain)
Filming will also impact people trying to park in some areas of downtown Savannah. This Friday and Saturday, the public will not be able to park on East Gaston Street between Drayton and Whitaker streets. Goodwin Street between West Huntingon and East Hall streets. East Hall Street between Abercorn and Drayton streets, and, West Huntingdon Street between Abercorn and Drayton streets.
