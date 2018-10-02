Morning crash on Trask Pkwy seriously injures one driver

BEAUFORT CO., SC (WTOC) - A bad two-vehicle crash early Tuesday morning in the South Carolina Lowcountry is under investigation.
It happened around 5:30 a.m. at the intersection of Trask Parkway and Martin Lane. The Burton Fire District says one driver was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries. The driver of the other vehicle involved was not injured.
Two lanes of Trask Parkway were closed for about two hours while crews helped injured driver and debris removal. All lanes have since reopened.
