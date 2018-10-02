No validation yet for Georgia Southern

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - The scene Saturday night at Paulson Stadium was one Georgia Southern fans have been wanting to feel for quite some time.
The Eagles knocked off preseason Sun Belt Conference favorite Arkansas State Saturday to improve their record to 3-1 and start off conference play with a win. For many blue and white fans, it was a win that brought some validation that Georgia Southern football is back.
Just don’t tell that to head coach Chad Lunsford.
“Validation? We’ve only won three football games. Last year, we won two. So we have a lot more work before we’re validated,” Lunsford says. “Yes, I believe in these kids, and I’m happy that people are starting to believe in the them. I do think they can do something special. But we’ll save the validation for a few more wins.”
The team seems to be buying what their head coach is preaching.
“We feel good about where we are right now. But we’re still hungry. We still want more,” says QB Shai Werts. “We haven’t really accomplished anything yet, except for the wins. We’re still chasing that bowl game, that conference championship.”
On Saturday, the Eagles will look to add to their winning ways when they host South Alabama. The Eagles have never lost to the Jaguars, and pounded USA 52-0 last season in Statesboro.
The Eagles remember that game well. They also don’t believe the Jags have forgotten it either.
“They’re looking for revenge,” Werts says. “It was one of our first wins, 52-0. So it was kind of embarrassing for them. So they’re going to come here with a chip on their shoulder. We’re going to get their best game.”
Kickoff Saturday against the Jaguars is set for 3:30 p.m. at Paulson Stadium.
