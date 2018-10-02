Online petition circulating for SCAD building name change

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - A building named after a Savannah-area native currently sitting on the U.S. Supreme Court is getting some attention.
The Clarence Thomas Center for Historic Preservation was dedicated in Thomas' name by the Savannah College of Art and Design nearly a decade ago, but a recently started online petition is calling for a change.
The building was dedicated to honor Justice Clarence Thomas back in 2010, and at last check, it’s something more than 500 people want to change.
That online petition on change.org was started by an alum of the Savannah College of Art and Design, Sage Lucero.
She told WTOC in an interview over the phone she wasn’t even aware the building was named in Justice Thomas' honor until recently.
“No one ever called that building by Clarence Thomas, it was always just the preservation, historic preservation building," Lucero said.
On the petition page, Lucero draws parallels to the allegations made by Anita Hill against Justice Thomas, and those against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh by Dr. Christine Blasey Ford.
Even if the Kavanaugh hearing and investigation wasn’t making headlines, Lucero says this is an effort she would still make.
“I just think it’s a great coincidence that it’s coming out right now, for me at least, and making sure everyone else realizes it," Lucero said.
Lucero added that the petition is already a conversation starter between her and SCAD leaders.
SCAD said in a statement sent to WTOC earlier that they are aware of the petition and have reached out to the sponsor.
“I’m actually talking to the president, or one of the president’s of SCAD this evening when I have more time about it, because she contacted me, so I hope to push something forward with that," Lucero said.
