Report: 60 stores announce Thanksgiving Day closures

(KXXV) - The holiday season is quickly approaching and many stores have already planned their holiday hours.
Over 60 stores have confirmed to BestBlackFriday.com closures for Thanksgiving Day. The site estimates nearly 100 well-known national and regional retailers will be closed.
The list of stores that will not be open on Thanksgiving Day as of October 2 include:
- A.C. Moore
- Abt Electronics
- Academy Sports + Outdoors
- Ace Hardware
- Acme Tools
- Allen Edmonds
- American Girl
- At Home
- AT&T (Company-Owned Stores)
- Barnes & Noble
- Big 5 Sporting Goods
- BJ’s Wholesale Club
- Blain’s Farm & Fleet
- Bob’s Discount Furniture
- Burlington
- Christopher & Banks
- Cost Plus World Market
- Costco
- Craft Warehouse
- Crate and Barrel
- Dillard’s
- Dressbarn (majority of stores)
- Fleet Farm
- Gardner-White Furniture
- Guitar Center
- H&M
- Half Price Books
- Harbor Freight Tools
- Hobby Lobby
- Home Depot
- HomeGoods
- Homesense
- IKEA
- JOANN Stores
- Lowe’s
- Marshalls
- Mattress Firm
- Music & Arts
- Nordstrom
- Nordstrom Rack
- P.C. Richard & Son
- Patagonia
- Pep Boys
- Petco
- PetSmart
- Pier 1 Imports
- Publix
- Raymour & Flanigan Furniture | Mattresses
- REI
- Sam’s Club
- Sierra Trading Post
- Sportsman’s Warehouse
- Sprint (Retail Stores Closed Unless Mall Dictates Otherwise; Mall Kiosks May Open)
- Staples
- Stein Mart
- Sur La Table
- The Container Store
- TJ Maxx
- Tractor Supply Co.
- Trollbeads
- Von Maur
- West Marine
