Richmond Hill will vote on Brunch Bill in November

CHATHAM COUNTY, GA (WTOC) - Richmond Hill restaurant owners do not know how voters will decide. On Nov. 6, the well-known “Brunch Bill,” also known as Senate Bill 17, will be up for discussion for city of Richmond Hill residents.
Right now in Richmond Hill, you can only purchase alcohol on Sunday’s starting at 12:30 p.m. This vote could roll back the current Sunday on-premise consumption sales hours to 11:00 a.m.
Any municipality that already has Sunday sales will need to have a ballot referendum to make the change. This includes Richmond Hill, but communities that do not have Sunday sales will be required to have two ballot referendums. One to vote Yes or No to implementing Sunday sales, and the other to decide their local time - 11:00 a.m. or 12:30 p.m.
Along with the city of Richmond Hill, other municipalities will cast their vote, too. City of Savannah, City of Statesboro, Tybee Island, Chatham County and Glynn County will all have the opportunity to decide for earlier alcohol sales on Sundays.
