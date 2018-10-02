Savannah Philharmonic to hold annual ‘Picnic in the Park’ this Sunday

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - The Savannah Philharmonic, along with the City of Savannah and presenting sponsor Enmarket, presents the 2018 Picnic in the Park.
The event is slated for 3 to 9 p.m. this Sunday, Oct. 7th, 2018. The community-wide event in Forsyth Park will recognize National Arts and Humanities Month by featuring spectacular pre-concert performances, which will include students from Savannah Chatham Public Schools, featuring students from the Savannah Classical Academy’s Strings Conservatory, Savannah High School Band, and Savannah College of Art & Design’s “Honey Bees.”
The U.S. Army Band, Color Guard and Salute Battalion will also perform. The 3rd ID will provide their salute cannons as part of the program. The Savannah Philharmonic will take center stage at 7 p.m., performing a variety of musical genres for the city’s single largest outdoor musical event. Here is the full schedule:
- 3 p.m. - Vendor sales begin
- 3:30 p.m. - Savannah Classical Academy
- 4:05 p.m. - Savannah High School
- 4:40 p.m. - SCAD “Honey Bees” featuring season 12 American Idol winner, Candice Glover
- 5:30 p.m. - U.S. Army Band, 3rd ID
- 6:15 p.m. - Announcements and brief break
- 7 p.m. - 9 p.m. - Performance by the Savannah Philharmonic & Guest Artists
Celebrating the Philharmonic’s 10th Anniversary Season, this year’s theme is, “Illuminating the Night.” In the spirit of the event, attendees can bring a picnic, or take advantage of one of the on-site local food and beverage vendors, and encouraged to join the celebration by creatively illuminating their picnic sites with dazzling light. Anyone interested in entering the “best picnic contest,” should register at the Enmarket tent in sponsor row no later than 6:15 p.m. Judging will take place during the first half of the concert and winners announced about 8 p.m.
Along with the musical performances, food and beverage vendors – which will include the addition of food trucks– Picnic in the Park will also unveil some exciting new digital effects designed to greatly enhance everyone’s enjoyment. Although this annual event is open to all to enjoy, only pre-approved food trucks, vendors and companies will be allowed to participate. Access to Drayton Street and parking will be very limited, so people should refer to the Philharmonic’s website at www.savannahphilharmonic.org.
Sponsors for the 2018 Picnic in the Park include: Presenting sponsor Enmarket, Georgia Power, Gulfstream, StageFront, First Citizens Bank, Thomas & Hutton, Turn It Pink, HunterMaclean, Cordasco & Company, P.C., Savannah Coca-Cola, Corona, Service Brewery, WTOC-TV, Savannah Morning News, Lesley Francis Public Relations, Connect, GPB 91.1, Old Town Trolley Tours.
Investment is provided by the City of Savannah.
WTOC is a proud sponsor of this event and we would like to see your pictures. When you post to social media, remember to use the hashtag #PiP2018.
