Savannah Philharmonic to hold annual ‘Picnic in the Park’ this Sunday

Celebrating the Philharmonic’s 10th Anniversary Season, this year’s theme is, “Illuminating the Night.” In the spirit of the event, attendees can bring a picnic, or take advantage of one of the on-site local food and beverage vendors, and encouraged to join the celebration by creatively illuminating their picnic sites with dazzling light. Anyone interested in entering the “best picnic contest,” should register at the Enmarket tent in sponsor row no later than 6:15 p.m. Judging will take place during the first half of the concert and winners announced about 8 p.m.