Savannah Police add drones to the force

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - They say as technology improves, so do the methods crooks and thieves use. Turns out, police officers and other crime-fighters improve too.
Officers at the Savannah Police Department will start using their new drones within the next few months. They’ll use them for search and rescue efforts, SWAT situations, and to process crime and crash scenes.
Monday night, officers held their first of two public meetings to discuss the new technology. The department will train 10 officers from traffic, forensics, and SWAT. A big thing to recognize is that these drones will not be used for regular patrols. They also likely won’t be flown over big crowds like during St. Patrick’s Day or other big celebrations. They are going to have three different drones for different purposes that can fly at all hours of the day. The video capabilities can be fed in real time which should significantly help officers on the ground.
The department wants to be clear - this is not an effort to intrude on anyone’s privacy. It’s just a way for them to do their jobs better.
“It’s going to give us a completely different tool,” said Sgt. Max Nowinsky, Savannah PD. “We’re going to be able to do the same things, just at a higher level and a lot more efficiently. Again, it may take us three or four hours to photograph a crash scene, especially a complex scene. A lot of the departments we’ve been communicating with indicate they’ve taken that time down to one to two hours.”
There will be another meeting held on Oct. 4 from 5:30-6:30 p.m. at the same location. They’ll also have another meeting once they get the drones in.
