Savannah Police add drones to the force

Monday night, officers held their first of two public meetings to discuss the new technology. The department will train 10 officers from traffic, forensics, and SWAT. A big thing to recognize is that these drones will not be used for regular patrols. They also likely won’t be flown over big crowds like during St. Patrick’s Day or other big celebrations. They are going to have three different drones for different purposes that can fly at all hours of the day. The video capabilities can be fed in real time which should significantly help officers on the ground.