SCAD to meet with community ahead of rezoning hearing

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - Next Tuesday, the Metropolitan Planning Commission will decide whether or not to allow a stretch of West Victory Drive between Montgomery Street and Barnard to be rezoned.
The Savannah College of Art and Design is asking to rezone the block to create more housing for students.
While some business owners we spoke to are not really concerned what another SCAD block will do to their businesses, they are wondering what effect it will have on the overall look and feel of the neighborhood. Those are the types of concerns people can bring to the table Wednesday as they meet with representatives from the Savannah College of Art and Design. The meeting is just shy of a week from the Metropolitan Planning Commission meeting where that board will consider the petitioner’s request.
Nearby business owners told us last week it’s their understanding that existing buildings in the area in question will be demolished to make way for new student housing - housing SCAD says is needed to meet demands of record enrollment.
The business owners also said they were told the housing will hold around 700 students. Currently, the 1.75 acres holds undeveloped areas, a restaurant, auto repair shop, a church and a multi-family residence.
The MPC will consider the re-zoning application next Tuesday at their regular meeting at 1:30 in the Arthur Mendonsa Hearing Room.
If approved the rezoning recommendation will then go to Savannah City Council for approval.
