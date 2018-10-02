Sea turtle found in hotel trash can recovering, nesting season ends with big numbers

TYBEE ISLAND, GA (WTOC) - Oct. 1 is the official end of sea turtle nesting season, and one rescued from a Tybee Island hotel in July is recovering.
Admiral the sea turtle is now two months old, and staff at the Tybee Island Marine Science Center said she’s 7 times bigger than she was when a housekeeper found her in a trashcan at the Admiral’s Inn.
She’s now switched to her nutrient-packed adult diet, which she’ll eat as long as she’s living at the center.
The curator says she takes Admiral outside for a few minutes twice a day to make sure she gets the Vitamin D she needs.
Biologists at the center say their goal is to get her strong and healthy enough to be released, especially because she’s an endangered species.
“She will only live with us for two years, and that’s to get her to a size where she can defend herself," Chantal Audran, curator at the Tybee Island Marine Science Center. "She’ll be 16 pounds or so, and large enough that the only predator she has to worry about is a shark. Now she’d have to worry about a grouper.”
Audran said Tybee Island saw the second most sea turtle nests it’s ever had this year.
There were 23 nests on the island this summer, and a couple still need to hatch.
Audran said the center is doing an excavation of their 18th nest Wednesday, Oct. 3 at 6 p.m.
“We go into the nest, and we take an inventory of all of the eggs," she said. "Any stragglers that are present, we release.”
If you would like to participate, you can buy tickets here. Click the book now button and select Sea Turtle Nest Excavation program.
Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.