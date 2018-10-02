SEB rallies past Windsor Forest in OT

The Southeast Bulloch Yellow Jackets shake hands at midfield with Windsor Forest after their overtime win over the Knights Monday at Memorial Stadium. (Wallace, Jake)
By Jake Wallace | October 1, 2018 at 11:39 PM EST - Updated October 1 at 11:42 PM

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - For a game that needed a few extra days to finish up, why would overtime be a big deal?

That was the story Monday night at Savannah’s Memorial Stadium, where Southeast Bulloch rallied past Windsor Forest 16-9 in OT.

The Yellow Jackets trailed 9-0 at half, but fired off 16 unanswered points in the second half and overtime to stay undefeated.

Jontrell Wells scored both touchdowns for SEB. He caught one in the third quarter to cut the deficit to 9-6, then powered his way across the goal line on a 4th and goal run in overtime.

SEB running back Jontrell Wells celebrates his TD catch during the Yellow Jackets' win over Windsor Forest.
This game kicked off on Thursday, but lightning forced a postponement. The win pushes SEB to 5-0, while Windsor Forest falls to 2-3.

