Showers Continue Through Tuesday Afternoon

Scattered downpours may soak your Tuesday morning commute –
Scattered showers are impacting the I-95 corridor this morning. A couple thunderstorms have made it onshore; producing occasional lightning. Additional, scattered, rain is forecast through the afternoon.
Rain may be briefly heavy. Bring an umbrella and keep WTOC Weather App “wet weather alerts” turned on this morning.
Under a mostly cloudy sky, temperatures are in the upper 60s and lower 70s inland; mid to upper 70s closer to the coast.
High temperatures top-out in the mid to upper 80s; coolest at the beach. A drier, hotter, weather pattern takes-hold tomorrow and persists through the rest of the work-week and into at least the start of the weekend.
A drier evening, somewhat cooler, evening is expected. Only an isolated shower is possible by dinner-time.
A cold front may sweep into our area early next week. We’ll see.
Have a great day,
Cutter