Statesboro Police see decrease in violent crime

BULLOCH COUNTY, GA (WTOC) - Statesboro Police say violent crime has dropped.
Police Chief Mike Broadhead brought numbers to Statesboro City Council Tuesday morning. He says numbers he collected for a monthly report point to a drop in gun-related crime in 2019 so far compared to 2017. He says armed robberies and aggravated assaults with guns have both dropped about 50 percent. He says he’s put more priority on investigating shootings even when victims know their shooter and don’t want to prosecute.
“Even when the victim doesn’t want to pursue it, anytime you’ve got people firing guns in public, there’s a public safety commitment that we make to fully investigate those,” Chief Broadhead said.
Police departments deliver their monthly crime statistics to the FBI for analysis.
Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.