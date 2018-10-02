3-vehicle collision cleared Victory Dr, Price St

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department’s Traffic Investigation Unit responded to a crash at the intersection of Victory Drive and Price Street Tuesday morning.
It happened around 9 a.m. involving three vehicles. At this time, it is unknown how many people were injured or how bad.
Westbound Victory Drive between Broad and Habersham streets, and southbound Price Street between 42nd Street and Victory Drive, were closed to traffic directly following the crash. All streets have since reopened.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
