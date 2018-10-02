What’s in the box? Midlands school unearths possible time capsule from first graduating class

CAYCE, SC (WIS) - When construction crews working on renovations and additions to Brookland-Cayce High School, they found an old, metal box behind a brick engraved "Class of 1931," the school's inaugural class.
The medium-sized box was rectangular in shape, rusted, and soldered shut - and has not been opened since it was closed more than nearly 90 years.
And the box won’t be opened until the school can round up all of the Bearcats past and present and reveal the contents at the Brookland-Cayce High School Education Foundation BBQ next week.
“It’s been here at the school since it was discovered this summer, and there has been a lot of guessing about what the Class of 1931 might have left behind for us to find, all these decades later,” said Principal Gregg Morton. “We’re all excited to open it.”
The box was scanned earlier this week at the 1930s-era high school by Thomas Hamilton of the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department, for a possible idea of its contents. And while Hamilton had some guesses as to what might be inside, the box’s contents will remain sealed until the membership meeting.
That event starts at 6 p.m. in the Brookland-Cayce High cafeteria. A barbecue supper will be served; takeout hour is 5-6 p.m.
The Brookland-Cayce High School Education Foundation is a non-profit organization that supports and promotes educational programs at the Lexington 2 school.
Tickets are $30 and include an associate membership. They may be purchased on the website in advance at https://bchsfoundation.org or at the door.
