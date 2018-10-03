Attorney asks state to revoke police powers for two former SSU officers

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - A Savannah attorney wants the state to pull police powers from two former Savannah State University officers.
The Georgia Board of Regents found former Chief James Barnwell and Sergeant Nathaniel Copeland violated Savannah State’s sexual harassment policy, and two women accusing them of sexual misconduct and their attorney say revoking their certifications is the only way to keep it from happening again.
"The concern is that former Chief Barnwell and Sgt. Copeland could end up somewhere else in a position of authority in a police department over female subordinates, and my clients don’t want to see that happen to anybody else,” said attorney Abda Quillian. “I think any time this happens and someone is brave enough to come forward, I think they’re also wanting to push it for someone else. It’s not just about me. It is me too, but it’s also keeping anybody else in the future from being exposed to what they were.”
Quillian sent a letter Tuesday asking the Georgia Peace Officer Standards and Training Council (POST) to investigate and remove former Chief James Barnwell and Sgt. Nathaniel Copeland's POST certifications.
“POST has the authority to investigate conduct unbecoming,” Quillian said. “It also has the authority to investigate a violation of any rule or regulation of the state of Georgia. In this case, there’s been a determination as to both of them based on a preponderance of the evidence. Police departments in Georgia require all their sworn officers to be POST certified. Along with being post certified goes the right to carry a firearm.”
Peace officers are governed by a specific section of Georgia law that outlines what could warrant a POST investigation. Georgia POST Certification and Training Division Director Jeff Miller said officers who earned certifications before Jan. 1, 2012 don’t have to regularly renew their certifications. However, those earned after, must be renewed every 4 years through the POST recertification process. The process involves some specific training and a new application updating their information, including a new criminal history, a new driver’s history, and a new physician’s affidavit. The physician’s affidavit can be waived if the officer has not had a break in service of more than 30 days since his last certification or recertification.
“This is the realization hat being a sworn police officer gives you certain powers, gives you arrest powers, gives you the right to carry a gun, but when you abuse that power, when you use it as a carrot and a stick for your own personal sexual gratification, you need to lose it.”
Through out WTOC investigation, we found this isn’t the first time Copeland left a police job amid controversy.
In 2006, Savannah-Chatham County Public Schools fired Copeland for interfering with a sexual assault investigation between then Beach High Basketball Coach Frank Williams and a 17-year-old student. Ulysses Bryant was chief of campus then and said "There is reason for me to believe his actions were inappropriate and compromised his position, which is a position of trust."
“That should’ve been a red flag for somebody,” Quillian said. “I mean, he shouldn’t have been hired after being fired for interference with an ongoing investigation, but he was. That’s what’s really driving this now is, you know, for God sakes can we just quit compounding the mistakes? Can we take people like this out of the position of authority, and can we protect women in the workplace?”
Bryant is currently the interim police chief at Savannah State University and was leading the department when Copeland resigned in lieu of termination in August.
“This is just pushing this up another level to hopefully find someone in authority who will say, ‘No. We are going to take you out. We’re going to make sure you never are in this position because based on prior conduct that we’re aware of, there’s no reason to believe future conduct is going to change based on prior. So let’s remove them from the situation.’”
We reached out to Savannah State asking if the university knew about Copeland's 2006 termination or considered it before hiring him. The university didn’t release a statement.
Carlton Stewart, Barnwell’s attorney, release the following statement, "We are presently engaged in an administrative process. Only the first phase has taken place. From our purview, any POST review is premature. Moreover, Chief Barnwell has significant due process rights and he is prepared to exercise those rights. Since the so-called investigation was very poorly, erroneously and inadequately done, it will be challenged at all levels. Clearly, anyone familiar with Federal discrimination law would marvel at the lack of evidence and analysis of the investigation. So, too, lies and scapegoating cannot prevent the truth from bursting through. Importantly, justice delayed will not be justice denied.”
“This is not an unfounded allegation,” Quillian said. “This is an allegation that was thoroughly investigated. If you look through the reports, you can see more than 20 people interviewed. This is not a he said she said. This is not someone taking unfair advantage by making an accusation against someone. This is allegations that have been made, allegations that have been investigated, allegations and allegations that have concluded by a preponderance of the evidence there were violations of sexual harassment policy.”
Copeland did not respond to a request for comment.
