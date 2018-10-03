Attorney asks state to revoke police powers for two former SSU officers

"The concern is that former Chief Barnwell and Sgt. Copeland could end up somewhere else in a position of authority in a police department over female subordinates, and my clients don’t want to see that happen to anybody else,” said attorney Abda Quillian. “I think any time this happens and someone is brave enough to come forward, I think they’re also wanting to push it for someone else. It’s not just about me. It is me too, but it’s also keeping anybody else in the future from being exposed to what they were.”