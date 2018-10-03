Beaufort County Schools have not yet decided make-up days

BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC (WTOC) - Beaufort County parents will have to wait a little longer to find out school make-up days.
The district missed four days due to Hurricane Florence. The school system will be sending out surveys for parents, teachers, and staff members to take that will factor into the process. There are three days in the calendar already, including the Wednesday before Thanksgiving as well as two days at the end of the year, in June. It appears they’ll have to decide where to make up that fourth day.
It is not known when a final decision will be made. In the past, the district cut the Christmas holiday short to make up days missed for Hurricane Matthew. They had class on two Saturdays when Hurricane Irma affected our area.
A group of about 15 teachers, administrators, and other staff members are meeting to decide the best days.
“They’re looking at requirements of the state and what we have to do to meet those requirements,” said Jim Foster, Beaufort County School System. “This will be the third year in a row that we’ve had to make adjustments to the calendar because of hurricanes. It certainly is extraordinary. I’m not aware of it happening three years in a row in a long time.”
We’ll update you as soon as a decision is made.
