Body of missing man found in Chatham County pond
October 2, 2018 at 9:59 PM EST - Updated October 2 at 10:47 PM

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - The Chatham County Police Department says the body found in a pond last week is that of missing man, Winston Atkins.

The pond is located in the Sweetwater Station Neighborhood off of Georgia Highway 204. Atkins was found just after 3:00 Friday afternoon. The same day, he was reported as missing.

According to the department’s original news release, Atkins was last seen Wednesday afternoon, driving a gold 99 Chrysler PT Cruiser.

The Savannah Police Department is handling the investigation into Atkins' death.

