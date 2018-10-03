Body of missing man found in Chatham County pond

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - The Chatham County Police Department says the body found in a pond last week is that of missing man, Winston Atkins.
The pond is located in the Sweetwater Station Neighborhood off of Georgia Highway 204. Atkins was found just after 3:00 Friday afternoon. The same day, he was reported as missing.
According to the department’s original news release, Atkins was last seen Wednesday afternoon, driving a gold 99 Chrysler PT Cruiser.
The Savannah Police Department is handling the investigation into Atkins' death.
