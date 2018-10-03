Dave Turley’s Wednesday Weather Forecast 10-3-18

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -High pressure builds in today into the weekend. Today will see partly cloudy skies with only a 10% chance for a shower or thunderstorm, highs 84-89. Any chance for showers will quickly end by sunset and we’ll be warm and dry overnight with daybreak temps 66-73. Thursday will be mostly sunny with a 10% chance for a shower, highs 85-91. Friday will be mostly sunny with a 10% chance for a shower, highs in the low 90s. Saturday will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers and storms, highs in the low 90s. Sunday will see a mix of sun and clouds with a 30% chance for showers and storms, highs in the upper 80s. In the tropics Leslie is now a hurricane and will continue in the central Atlantic for the next 5 days and is no threat to the US. The National Hurricane Center will be monitoring the western Caribbean Sea for possible tropical development within the next 5 days.