Drier, Warmer Weather Returns

What a gorgeous morning! Fog remains patchy and not particularly dense. Temperatures reached lows in the upper 60s and lower 70s before 8 a.m.
Temps warm through the 70s and into the 80s late in the morning, under a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky. It’ll be a warm today across the entire area, with high temperatures peaking in the mid to upper 80s at the beaches; closer to 90° further inland.
Only an isolated shower, or two, is possible through early evening. Most remain absolutely dry today.
A similar weather pattern remains in-place through Saturday; warm days, pleasant mornings and a lack of rain on First Alert Radar.
Moisture increases this weekend and a greater shot at scattered showers arrives Sunday; persisting into the following work-week. Right now, Picnic in the Park looks fine, but we’ll be watching for any remaining showers in the area through 7 p.m.
In the tropics –
Hurricane Leslie is forecast to gradually weaken heading into late week as it spins out to sea. An area of storminess in the Caribbean has a Low (30% chance) Risk of tropical development within the next five days. Though, the WTOC Weather Team is watching the western Caribbean and southern Gulf of Mexico closely for the next two weeks, or so.
Tropical development may become more likely as we enter the second week of October.
Have a great day,
Cutter