Eagle Report: No issues in the Red Zone

STATESBORO, GA (WTOC) - In the game of football, every yard matters.
But no real estate is more valuable than the area between the 20-yard line and the goal line. The area called the Red Zone.
When the Georgia Southern Eagles get to this area, more often than not they put the ball in the end zone.
The Eagles currently sit third in the Sun Belt Conference in red zone scoring. Southern has scored 11 of the 12 times they've gotten inside the 20-yard line this season. Ten of those scores have been touchdowns.
"We just go out there and execute. Just playing disciplined with precision,” quarterback Shai Werts said.
Red Zone scoring is often an indicator of a team's success in the season. That's why head coach Chad Lunsford says it's been a focus in practice for his team all year long.
"We put them in situation during practice where we'll start out with a second and eight and make them play it out. We'll go second, third, and fourth down. That's something that's helped our offense and our defense, just putting them in that competitive situation and just challenging them to finish it off with six points,” Lunsford said.
If the Eagles can continue to have that success they've had all year once they get past this mark on the field, they'll have a good chance to add another Sun Belt win to their resume.
They’ll try to do that Saturday when they host South Alabama. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. at Paulson Stadium.
