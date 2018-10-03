Good News: City of Savannah kicks off United Way Campaign

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - The city of Savannah kicked off its 2018 United Way Campaign on Wednesday.
Mayor Eddie DeLoach, Mayor Pro Tem Carol Bell, city staff, and representative from the United Way of the Coastal Empire gathered in the rotunda at City Hall for the kickoff. For the past several years, city of Savannah employees have contributed more to the United Way than any other municipality in Georgia. Last year, the city raised $178,771. The goal this year is $190,000.
“In my opinion, importance of the United Way when it comes to the United Way is that we should give because we’re working with people across the city and see the needs of most people in our community,” said Brenda Price, Chairperson, City of Savannah.
The funds raised help provide critical health and human services to thousands of people in Chatham, Bryan, Effingham, and Liberty counties. The United Way of the Coastal Empire’s overall campaign goal this year is $8,133,133.
This year’s campaign chair is WTOC’s own Vice President and General Manager, Larry Silbermann.
Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.