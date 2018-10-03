Good News: Coach’s Corner Tee Pee Challenge

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - The Braves are back in the playoffs - and a Savannah playoff tradition is back, too.
Fans will once again be climbing the stairs outside of Coach’s Corner to a perch 15 feet above the parking lot to show their support of the team. This year, Coach’s Tee Pee Challenge is also supporting local charities.
The seasonal decorations have returned to Victory Drive just in time for another Braves post-season.
“It was just something to get people fired up and behind the Braves and have a good time," said John Henderson, Coach’s Corner, Owner.
Coach’s Corner had only been open a few months when the Braves made the playoffs for the first time in nine years in 1991, and the sports bar’s owners pledged to prove their loyalty to the team by sleeping in a tee pee in the parking lot as long as the Braves were playing.
“My brother and I swapped days, and sometimes I would stay up more because we had this jinx factor where if he lost, I’d stay up extra days,” Henderson said. “The story comes down to when we went the whole series to the World Series game 7, and lost. That’s how it kicked off.”
The Coach’s Corner tee pee has been a tradition during every Braves playoff run spanning 27 years, but this year, it’s even more with charity being added to the mix. Fans will pay for short or extended stays in the tee pee, which will double as a VIP viewing area, and the proceeds will go to the charity of their choice.
“You have to raise $500 to be able to get out. I’m going to go up first, and my charity is the Leukemia Lymphoma Society, is going up next and he’s for Susan G. Komen. We’re going to have a 65-inch TV right there, we’ve got couches spread around, we’ve got a table to eat on, we’ve got an air conditioner coming, we’ve got a generator coming, and there’s a bathroom down below.”
Outside viewing - and raising money for charity - will even challenge the popularity of watching the Braves inside at Coach’s.
“It makes it as good as it can be. If the Braves do their job, we’ve got enough people to stay through the World Series.”
And show how Savannah supports its teams and its charities.
The Braves open their five-game divisional series against the Dodgers Thursday night. A limited number of fans can watch the game from the tee pee area for a donation to a local charity.
