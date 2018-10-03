Good News: Coach’s Corner Tee Pee Challenge

“You have to raise $500 to be able to get out. I’m going to go up first, and my charity is the Leukemia Lymphoma Society, is going up next and he’s for Susan G. Komen. We’re going to have a 65-inch TV right there, we’ve got couches spread around, we’ve got a table to eat on, we’ve got an air conditioner coming, we’ve got a generator coming, and there’s a bathroom down below.”