HHI residents concerned about proposed gateway corridor

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC (WTOC) - As Election Day gets closer, some Hilton Head Island residents are expressing concern about something they see on the ballot.
A tax referendum has been put up for a vote to build a gateway corridor to restore the bridge near U.S. 278. We spoke to some residents about their concerns.
The gateway corridor project is a county and town effort to reduce some of the congestion on Highway 278. People who live in the area say widening the road would put the highway in their front yards.
“More lanes means more people and it effaced the quality of life for everybody, but more so in particular, it affects the quality of the life right here in the Stoney area which is a traditional Gullah community."
The referendum lets voters decide whether or not to fund the gateway corridor project.
“From the referendum, the idea would be to come in and approve this corridor, and nobody knows what it looks like.”
Gullah-Geechee residents say even though they have been expressing their concerns, they feel like their voices are not being heard. They suggest that other road changes such as reducing the speed limit could solve everyone’s traffic concerns without needing to widen the road.
The Town of Hilton Head says volunteers will be available Thursday to help Gullah community members prepare personal accounts of how the proposed U.S. 278 corridor project will affect their lives, property, and community, especially around the Stoney area. The volunteers will also help community members properly format information to email or submit to the South Carolina Department of Transportation. The session will be held from 4:30-7 p.m. at the Hilton Head PSD Community Room on Oak Park Drive.
