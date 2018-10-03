HHI residents concerned about proposed gateway corridor

The Town of Hilton Head says volunteers will be available Thursday to help Gullah community members prepare personal accounts of how the proposed U.S. 278 corridor project will affect their lives, property, and community, especially around the Stoney area. The volunteers will also help community members properly format information to email or submit to the South Carolina Department of Transportation. The session will be held from 4:30-7 p.m. at the Hilton Head PSD Community Room on Oak Park Drive.