Italian gunman convicted of shooting at African immigrants

This Saturday, Feb. 3, 2018 file photo shows a man identified by the Italian Carabinieri, paramilitary police, as Luca Traini. An Italian man with extreme right-wing political views has been convicted in a shooting rampage targeting immigrants and sentenced to 12 years in prison. Luca Traini, 28, was arrested by police in the main square of the central Italian city of Macerata following the rampage that injured six immigrants and terrorized the city last February. (ANSA via AP)