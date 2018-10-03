Kavanaugh's 'revenge' theory spotlights past with Clintons

In this Sept. 27, 2018, photo, Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh gives his opening statement before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington. Kavanaugh is blaming the Clintons for the sexual misconduct allegations against him. In doing so, the judge is drawing new attention to his time on the Kenneth Starr team investigating Bill Clinton’s sexual misconduct in the 1990s. And he’s shown he can deliver a Trump-like broadside against detractors even if it casts him in a potentially partisan light. (Saul Loeb/Pool Image via AP) (AP)