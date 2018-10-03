Kroger Looks to Hire More Than 600 at Job Fair on Saturday, Oct. 6

ATLANTA (WFXG) - Kroger will be hosting a job fair for all Atlanta Division stores in Georgia, South Carolina and Eastern Alabama this Saturday, Oct. 6, to fill more than 600 full- and part-time positions for the holidays. The nation’s largest grocery retailer currently employees more than 29,000 in its Atlanta Division.
“Kroger is committed to creating job opportunities for our current and future employees,” says Felix Turner, corporate affairs manager for Kroger’s Atlanta Division. “Our continued growth allows us to provide our communities with hard-working, customer-centered associates who create the exceptional shopping experience our customers expect and deserve, especially as we enter the holiday season.”
Kroger is hiring for a variety of positions, including front end, deli and store clerks.
Kroger invites interested applicants to apply at www.jobs.kroger.com prior to the job fair and simply return to a store on Saturday, Oct. 6 between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m., no appointment necessary.
