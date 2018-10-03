League of Women Voters to host two candidate forums

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - It is important for all of us to do our homework before we vote.
The League of Women Voters of Coastal Georgia is giving you a way to make sure you know the candidates.
The group is sponsoring two political forums.
The first will feature Georgia’s State Senate District 1 candidates, Sen. Ben Watson and Democratic challenger Sandra Workman. It'll be held on Friday, Oct. 12 at 1 p.m. in the Southwest Library on Abercorn Street next to the Savannah Mall.
Then, on Oct. 24, candidates for GA US House District 1, Congressman Buddy Carter and Democratic candidate Lisa Ring, will square off.
The forum begins at 7 p.m. at the Coastal Georgia Center.
WTOC’s Dawn Baker will be the moderator for both forums.
