Man awakens family during house fire

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -Savannah Fire says a family lost five of their pets in a house fire last night on Wild Turkey Road. Firefighters say a converted garage caught fire. All six family members were able to escape. Their six pets were still inside. Only one of them survived.
The family was asleep at the time of the fire. A Georgia Power lineman was in the area on a trouble call and saw smoke and flames.
“The fire caught the corner of my eye,” said Jared Hughes. “I kind of looked around and there weren’t no fire department. There weren’t nobody standing outside.”
Someone had already called 911, but he had a feeling people were still inside the home.
“So I just went up to the front door and started beating on the door and ringing the doorbell. Nobody come. [I] Went to the side and started beating on the windows to try to wake somebody up.”
Without any luck, Hughes went back to the front door.
“I had to kick open the front door. When I did, black smoke just came out of everywhere.”
He started screaming and telling everyone inside there was a fire and to get out.
“The father of the house came around the corner and said ‘they are in this room, they’re in this room.’ So, we busted out that window and were able to get all four of them out.”
Hughes says he wouldn’t call himself a hero. He was just lucky.
“It was just lucky. I was just there at the right place at the right time. I mean anybody would have done that if they were in my shoes. Luckily, I was just able to be there when I was.”
