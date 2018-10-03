Millions of federal dollars coming to make Georgia and South Carolina schools safer

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -
Two local school districts are getting a big boost to their school safety funds.
The Department of Justice announcing more than $70 million of national grant money to educate students and staff, support law enforcement and improve security in case of a violent incident.
Savannah Chatham County Schools has been awarded $306,911 from the grant. And Hampton County schools will get an estimated $186,570.
Chatham County was one of only five counties in the entire state of Georgia to receive the award.
Hampton county was the only Lowcountry county getting award money and is one of just three in the whole state of South Carolina.
Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.