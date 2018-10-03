Raffle tickets on sale to raise money for new Bloomingdale gym

BLOOMINGDALE, GA (WTOC) - It’s a project that is years in the making in Bloomingdale, and the city is trying to raise as much money as possible to make it happen.
From now until Nov. 1, the city is selling raffle tickets for $50 apiece, with the lucky winner getting to pick between a brand-new Honda Accord or Nissan Altima.
The money raised will all go toward a new gym and multi-purpose building at Taylor Park. So far, around $250,000 has been raised to go toward the estimated $1.4 million project.
“It’s going to offer a lot more for children. In Bloomingdale right now, we have so many great sports and opportunities, but when we do this, this is going to offer hopefully indoor soccer, volleyball, basketball, community functions, indoor skating...so much for all ages. And we’re excited to have this happening in Bloomingdale,” Bloomingdale Recreation Director George Foley said.
“It’s a gym but it’s not just a gym. It is a multi-purpose gym where other activities of all kinds can be involved, or things can go on inside the gym,” Bloomingdale City Councilwoman Barbara Griffin.
Raffle tickets can be purchased at Bloomingdale City Hall, and a booth will be set up at Pooler’s fall festival on Oct. 27 to buy a ticket as well.
