SCCPSS discusses unstructured break time

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - For several months, Savannah-Chatham County Public School leaders have looked at possible changes to the unstructured break time policy.
They’ll be looking a little while longer, as board members continue to work to get on the same page.
School board member Larry Lower was the first to sound off that he thinks the revisions aren’t up to par and need to be reconsidered. Board President Jolene Byrne asked him to elaborate. Lower said he doesn’t think the policy addresses the nature of the unstructured break that’s been outlined by the state for the district to follow. Board member Connie Hall said she feels the definitions of unstructured break and recess are still unclear. Others on the board noted it is an improved policy, but still needs tweaking.
After a few more of her fellow board members expressed hesitancy with approving the revisions, Byrne spoke up with her frustrations.
“Throwing this back to committee is just a stall tactic. It’s a delay tactic,” Byrne said. “This has been something I have brought to this board over and over for the last four years. The last time I did it, instead of adding 20, we were trying for 20 minutes because it said 10, it came back with the regulation that took it away, almost entirely. It was like the more I pushed to do the right thing, the further the push back was to take it away and make it worse, so I left it alone for a little while.”
The matter will be considered again next month.
