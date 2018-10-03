SCCPSS grant money to go toward school security

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - Savannah-Chatham County Public Schools' police force is getting a financial boost from the U.S. Department of Justice.
The District’s police force is being awarded a grant worth just over $187,000. Board of Education Police Chief Terry Enoch says the money will go toward overall improvements that they’re making district-wide.
The school district has already approved increasing the number of school resource officers, and school safety aids have been placed at schools all across the country. While Chief Enoch acknowledged that this is a one-time grant - that investing it in training will help the effect of that money be felt for years to come.
“That particular grant will help us do - again - more target hardening in our schools; training,” Chief Enoch said. “We are going to be using a lot of that to purchase technology for mass notifications in the event of a crisis within our schools. Again, we’ll be investing in human capital, in training, so we are really excited about the money that we have received.”
Chief Enoch says he hasn’t had a chance to look over the particulars of the grant and if the money will roll in immediately. He does say that will be a future conversation with district leaders.
